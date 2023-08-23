“The door handle was covered in vomit and when the officer spoke to the driver he smelt strongly of alcohol” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

”His speech was slurred, his eyes were glazed and he was also emotional. It was clear that he was drunk.”

The incident took place on Windy Hall, Fishguard, on the evening of August 5 and the driver was identified as Kieran Epringham, of Scunthorpe, who was on holiday in the town.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Epringham was taken to the police station for further intoximeter tests. These proved he had 78mcg of alcohol; the legal limit is 35.

Epringham, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving. He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd, who described the defendant as being ‘of clean character and hard-working’.

“He never consumes spirits but that night he drank to excess,” he said.

“He was on holiday in Fishguard and had a silly argument with his partner. What he did he has described as ‘the stupidest decision of his life’ by driving off after that argument to cool off.”

Mr Lloyd said that Epringham is employed as a steel fabricator at Hinkley Point.

“His career means a lot to him, and he is about to be promoted,” he said.

Epringham was fined £1,200 and was ordered to pay a £480 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

