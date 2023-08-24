Saundersfoot in Bloom organise the competition annually, along with a flower festival in St Issell’s Church.

The group also co-ordinates the village’s entry in Wales in Bloom, where it is has previously won Gold in the Large Village category.

Wales in Bloom judges were welcomed to the village on July 6 and were ‘very impressed’, said Saundersfoot in Bloom's honorary secretary, Rosemary Hayes.

Judges for the village floral competition were David Cox, Rachel Treadaway-Williams and Saundersfoot in Bloom chairman, Keith Williams.

Prizes were recently presented at the St Bride’s Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot by Saundersfoor Community Council chairman, Councillor Martyn Williams.

Joining Keith and Rosemary in representing Saundersfoot in Bloom were vice-chairman, Joan Allen; treasurer, Michelle Evans and members Joan Nicholls, Linda Titterton, Julie Davies, Bryan Harries and Debbie Ludlow.

RESULTS

Private houses

Best garden visible from the road: 1, Ann Lewis. Best forecourt without garden: 1, Diane Rigden; 2, Tessa Pearson. Best senior citizen's garden: 1, Ann Lewis. Best garden not visible from the road: 1, Jo Balkwill; 2, Phillip Brace.

Public houses and restaurants etc

Best garden: 1, Saundersfoot Bay Leisure Park; 2, Captain’s Table. Best premises with window boxes, hanging baskets etc: 1, Saundersfoot Bay Leisure Park;2, Harbwr Bar and Kitchen. Best overall display visible from the road: 1, Harbwr Bar and Kitchen; 2, Captain’s Table. Best retail premises: Saundersfoot Vintage Antiques. Best commercial premises: Saundersfoot Bay Leisure Park.