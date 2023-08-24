Jeremy Miles congratulated students across Wales on their hard work as they receive their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results.

He said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. You should all be proud of reaching this important milestone in your education.

“I welcome these results as our journey continues back to pre-pandemic arrangements.

“It’s inspiring to see what our learners have achieved.

"These learners have had to face immense challenges impacting their learning opportunities over the past few years as they’ve progressed through their secondary schooling and onto their GCSEs.

“Don’t be too disappointed or hard on yourself if things didn’t quite go to plan today. Working Wales is a great place for you to discover the choices you have available to you to plan your next steps, or speak to your school for advice and support.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to our education workforce for their hard work and dedication helping students to fulfil their potential.”

In preparation for the formal GCSE exams this year, a number of support measures were provided including advance information on exam content and a supportive grading approach to recognise the impact of the pandemic on students.

There may be financial support available for young people continuing their education through A-levels, vocational training or apprenticeships. More information can be found at https://www.gov.wales/cost-living-support-increases-young-people-education-or-training