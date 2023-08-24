There were some superb results and across the board at the Crymych school, despite GCSE grades in Wales being down on last year as results move closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Across Wales, 64.9% of pupils achieved grades A* to C, down from 68.6% in the summer before, when grades were decided by teachers.

At the very top grades, 21.7% got A* and A grades in Wales, but this was a drop on the previous three years, although better than before the pandemic.

Pupils at Ysgol Bro Preseli celebrate their GCSE results. (Image: Ysgol Bro Preseli)

"The hard work, dedication, and commitment of our pupils, combined with the unwavering support of our passionate educators and staff, have once again resulted in a remarkable set of outcomes," said Mrs Morris.

"This year's results reflect Ysgol Bro Preseli's commitment to providing a nurturing and empowering learning environment that inspires pupils to excel academically and personally.

"We are immensely proud of the consistency and determination showcased by our pupils."

She added: "Ysgol Bro Preseli has always strived for excellence, and these exceptional results are a direct reflection of the dedication exhibited by our pupils, teachers, and support staff.

"We believe in nurturing a love for learning while promoting resilience and critical thinking, and these results validate our approach.

"The success story of Ysgol Bro Preseli wouldn't be complete without acknowledging the immense support provided by parents and guardians.

"Their partnership with the school plays an integral role in creating a positive and conducive learning environment for our pupils.

"As Ysgol Bro Preseli continues to empower the next generation, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and enriching educational experience.

"These remarkable GCSE results serve as a testament to our collective effort and dedication to nurturing bright minds that will shape the future."

