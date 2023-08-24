THE 3,000 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club take stunning pictures in all weathers.

Every day, our members post great pictures taken all across Pembrokeshire, whether its of stunning views of Tenby, stormy waves at Broadhaven or nature’s intricate workings like spider webs.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Stormy at Broadhaven South.Stormy at Broadhaven South. (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: DragonflyDragonfly (Image: Deborah O'Brien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Tenby North BeachTenby North Beach (Image: Zoe Turner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Spider webSpider web (Image: Chris Wilson (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Tenby harbourTenby harbour (Image: Dan Hodgson (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: NewgaleNewgale (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Newport coastal pathNewport coastal path (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.