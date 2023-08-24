Stephen Varney, from Rhoshill, Pembrokeshire, who used to pay for Crymych, will be heading to the world cup with Italy, after being named in head coach Kieran Crowley’s 33-man squad for next month’s competition.

The 22-year-old scrum half - who qualifies for Italy through his mother Valeria - had featured in the warm-up game for Italy against Ireland on August 5, but was injured during the game.

Varney – who plays his club rugby at Gloucester - will feature in the starting line up for the country’s final warm up match against Japan on Saturday, August 26, for his 21st cap.

He will be hoping to start in the first group match against Namibia on September 9.

Varney is one of four scrum halves in the squad, meaning there will be some competition for the starting spot.

Crowley said: “It was not easy to arrive at the choice of thirty-three athletes called up for the Rugby World Cup and all the players who participated in the preparation worked in the best possible way.

"Making decisions is our job and our responsibility and that’s what we did by selecting what we believe to be the best Italy possible.

“In the final selection, the ability of some athletes, both forwards and backs, to play more than one role, had a significant specific weight, allowing us to expand the choices available to us.

"We still have a test match against Japan to present ourselves in France in the best possible conditions and continue to write the history of this group.”

Italy squad for the Rugby World Cup:

Forwards: Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Ivan Nemer, Marco Riccioni, Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Epalahame Faiva, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolo Cannon, Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi, Lorenzo Cannon, Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani.

Backs: Alessandro Fusco, Alessandro Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Stephen Varney, Tommaso Allan, Giacomo Da Re, Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Odogwu, Lorenzo Pani.

