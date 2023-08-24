And as the children began opening the envelopes containing their results, their faces said it all.

“I hoped I was going to do well, but I couldn’t have hoped for anything quite like this,” said head prefect, Mari Owen, after finding out that she’d achieved 13A* and 1A.

The school’s top GCSE achiever was Mali-Anne John who also gained 13A* in addition to a maths A level which she received last week while head prefect Harry Young gained nine A*, three As, two Bs and a B in AS maths and Izzie Hewitt gained nine A*s and two As.

The results have been welcomed by headteacher Ceri-Ann Morris and her team of dedicated staff.

“These students have worked exceptionally hard to obtain such strong GCSE results as well as some A levels in the mix,” she said.

“They’ve shown some great resilience, as indeed have the teachers, in working throughout the covid pandemic and to see tall that work being rewarded today in such a strong way is fantastic.

“The school governors and I can’t thank the teachers enough for all the hard work they have put in to achieve the success that they have today.”

Other high achievers at Milford Haven school were Owen Rickard, who has won a scholarship to study Maths, English and Biology at Llandovery College where he will also train with the Scarlets Rugby Academy. Owen had three A*, seven As and a distinction in maths.

Head prefect Harry Young gained nine A*, three As and two Bs as well as a B is AS maths while Morgan Davies had a mix of As and Bs enabling him to study engineering at Pembrokeshire College.