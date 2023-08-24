Some of the notable achievements included:

12.5 A*-A & Distinction in Additional Maths: Elin Foss, Libby Phillips, Nikita Vajrala, Eleanor White;

11.5 A*-A Lucy Adams, Eliza Bradbury, Ffion Canton, Katie David, Holly John (& Distinction Add Maths & a grade B), James Naoe (& Distinction Add Maths & a grade B), Grace Thomas (& Merit Add Maths & a grade B), Caitlin Vaughan (& Merit Add Maths & a grade B.

Caitlin Vaughan (Image: Haverfordwest High VC School)

James Naoe (Image: Haverfordwest High VC School)

Headteacher Mrs Harries said: “We are certainly very proud of their effort, resilience and commitment to enable them to achieve excellent results.

"A special thanks goes to all staff who have worked endlessly to prepare pupils for their examinations after they have experienced unprecedented disruption to their teaching and learning.

“Our pupils have not only coped admirably by adjusting to the interruptions due to the pandemic but should also be congratulated for how they conducted themselves sitting examinations in our new school building.

"They should be very proud of their achievements which will equip them for their next please of their journey, whatever that should be.

Nikita Vajrala and Holly John (Image: Haverfordwest High VC School)

“We are looking forward to welcoming many pupils continuing their education at HHVCS 6th Form and wish those pursuing further education elsewhere great success.

"Some of our students have the results that will equip them with pursuing other avenues including apprenticeships and the world of work and we also wish them good luck and a prosperous future.

“Year 10 pupils also received encouraging results that will certainly stand them well for the final year of their compulsory school education. Many congratulations to them all.”

Mrs Harries also thanked the governing body and trustees for their never ending support of the school and its strive to continue to improve the provision and outcomes for pupils.