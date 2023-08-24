Ysgol Greenhill in Tenby’s Year 11 students received their results today – Thursday, August 24 – and headteacher David Haynes said the results were ‘well-deserved.’

Carys Wood earned 10 A* grades, two A grades and a distinction, whilst James Albero achieved 10 A* grades and two A grades.

Other notable achievements included seven A*s, three As and a B for Megan Campbell, Isabel Day receiving six A*s, five As and one B, and Habeba Maziane with six A*s, two As and two Bs.

Mr Haynes said: “On behalf of the leadership team of Ysgol Greenhill, I would like to congratulate all pupils who are receiving their well-deserved GCSE results today.

“I am very proud of the way in which they have overcome the considerable challenges of recent years with such resilience and determination, and I am delighted that so many have achieved their target grades. I am looking forward to many pupils returning in September to join our ever-increasing sixth form, where new courses are on offer.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all parents and carers for their outstanding support during what has been a particularly anxious time for everyone.

“My best wishes also go to every pupil who is leaving us, and I would like to wish them well for their future studies or work-based learning.”