One of Pembrokeshire’s highest GCSE achievers this year was Milford Haven School student Isabel Hewitt who has achieved nine A*s and 2As.
And what makes Izzie’s success even more remarkable is the way in which she has embraced the challenges inflicted on her by the covid pandemic.
“There were so many added pressures for me because I’m autistic,” she told the Western Telegraph, minutes after receiving her fantastic results on Thursday morning.
“Being autistic, I don’t do well whenever there are changes to my normal daily routine, and naturally during the pandemic, the way in which we were being taught, and the way we lived, changed considerably.
“Throughout its entirety, I was struggling enormously with my work and with my general life.”
Izzie, whose mother is head of science at Milford Haven School, went on to pay tribute to the way in which the staff at her school helped her address the issues associated wth the pandemic, and encourage her to continue her academic journey to success.
“It’s been wonderful today to get results like this, but I could never have done it without the massive support that’s been shown to me by the school," she said.
"What Milford Haven School has given me has been absolutely immense.”
Izzie is now going on to Pembrokeshire College where she will begin studying for A levels in maths, further maths, English and fine art.
