But sometimes, no matter how much that dog is loved by its owner, the said owner occasionally needs a dog-free space where they can switch off and relax.

Step in Pembrokeshire dog lovers Phil and Jennifer Wheeler who have set up a holiday cottage business which includes pet-sitting that’s specifically tailored around dogs.

“We’ve been pet-friendly ever since we first set up the business,” said Jennifer, who has been running Preseli Hill Cottages with her husband Phil for the past five years.

Hector and Bird (Image: Preseli Hills Cottages)

“In fact, this was one of the reasons we decided to set up our holiday cottages in the first place - we wanted to provide high-end, luxury, dog-friendly cottage accommodation for our nation of dog-lovers.”

But the Wheelers also knew that their guests wouldn’t always want their dogs to join them, particularly if they were enjoying adventure activities such as kayaking, mountain biking or bird watching around Pembrokeshire's islands.

‘We’ve got two dogs of our own – a spaniel called Bird and a basset hound called Hector - so we know only too well how much they love visits to the pub," added Jennifer.

"But sometimes it’s best for everyone to have a little me-time. So we started providing pet-sitting services and the response has been huge.”

Each cottage has its own dedicated garden, landscaped using Pembrokeshire stone walls around the perimeters which are about waist high.

"And that’s waist-high for an adult, not a dog,” laughs Phil.

"There are shrubs planted on top of these walls which tend to be a good barrier, but if your dog can jump higher than waist height, then you will need to keep a closer eye on them.

"Thankfully, we can do just that, whilst our guests head out to explore the wonderful countryside, safe in the knowledge that their dogs are being watched over.

"Of course, should they wish to keep them with them, we totally understand.”

To celebrate National Dog Day which is this Saturday, August 26, Phil and Jennifer have produced a guide to the best beach walks in Pembrokeshire which includes advice on where and when doggies are allowed to join in the fun.