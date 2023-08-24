As a result, Richard Wakely was arrested by police officers and charged with being three times over the prescribed limit for the cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine.

Officers carried out a routine check at around 8pm on April 29 after they stopped Wakely driving his Volkswagen Golf along Ferry Lane in Pembroke Dock.

“They noticed that his speech was extremely slurred, and he was very unsteady on his feet,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

Blood tests that were carried out at the police custody suite confirmed that Wakely had been driving with 211mcg of Benzoylecgonine in his system. The prescribed legal limit is 50.

Wakely, who pleaded guilty to the charge of drug-driving, was represented in court by Mr David Williams.

“The impact that this will have on his employment will be significant,” he said.

Mr Williams went on to say that Wakely, a father of four, is currently employed as a stone mason.

“He’s taken cocaine the day before because of the stress and strain of the divorce proceedings that he’s currently going through,” he said.

“But he isn’t working at the moment as a result of the stress in his life.”

Wakely was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.