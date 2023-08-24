The students picked up their results today – Thursday, August 23 – with a number of incredible results, including some who were sitting A-level and AS level maths.

Mali-Anne John (Image: Milford Haven School)

Mali-Anne John achieved 11 A*s and an A in A-level mathematics, Harry Young achieved eight A*s, three As and a B in AS level mathematics, Isabel Hewitt achieved nine A*s and two As, and Mari Owen achieed 13 A*s and one A.

Also achieving great grades were Isabella Thomas with nine A*s, four As and a B, Lily Walters with eight A*s and five As, Grace James with seven A*s, three As, two Cs and AS level mathematics, Charlie Penney with six A*s, four As, two Bs and AS level mathematics, Tiffany Kaur Dhammu with five A*s, eight As, two Cs and AS level mathematics, Millie Hagan with three A*s, five As, three Bs, a C and a C grade in A-level mathematics and Owen Rickard who earned three A*s, seven As, two Bs and two Cs.

The school said it was proud that all pupils who sat GCSEs left with qualifications that will help support them to follow the path of their choice into sixth form, college, apprenticeships or work.

Headteacher Ceri-Ann Morris said: “On behalf of staff and governors at Milford Haven School, I would like to congratulate all Year 11 pupils on their GCSE results, reflecting the efforts and commitment they have shown over the last three years.

“Despite disruption caused by the pandemic and subsequent recovery period they have shown a positive attitude and excellent resilience. I would also like to thank their parents/carers for their support and close partnership with us throughout the years.

Head prefect Mari Owen and her parents (Image: Milford Haven School)

“We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our pupils after such a difficult and disrupted number of years.

"Thanks, must also be given to our skilled and supportive staff across the school who have contributed to our pupils’ results. We wish our pupils well in their further studies and careers.”

Mr Jon Letten, assistant headteacher for Data and Standards, said: "It was excellent to see so many of our year 11 and year 10 pupils collecting their results today and all their smiles when they were opening their envelopes.

"All their hard work and commitment has really paid off. They are now set for the next stage of their journey."