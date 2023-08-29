Their business Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm, a renowned producer and retailer of spicy sauces and marinades, won Best Food & Drink Producer at this year's Pembrokeshire County Show.

Competing against 28 other entrants from across the county who attended the event, the award is testament to the farm's dedication to quality and flavour.

"This is a huge achievement that we at Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm are all delighted and humbled to have won,” commented Michelle, who is the co-founder and managing director.

“The award is a reflection of our team's hard work and the passion that we pour into every single chilli we grow and also the product that is then made. We're so grateful to our community and to our customers for their unwavering support."

Owen and Michelle established the farm in 2017 as a result of their aim to offer a diverse range of fresh chillies and chilli products which they believed were lacking in mainstream supermarkets.

From initially planting a variety of chilli seeds and experimenting with flavours, the farm has continued to grow exponentially and is now Wales’ largest grower of chillis.

Today, they boast over 20 different products, cultivate more than 2,000kg of chilli annually across 8,000 square feet of polytunnels.

They have previously been recognised as the Specialist Business of the Year in 2019 at the Pembrokeshire Business Awards.

The Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm stand. (Image: Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm)

For those looking to spice up their plate, Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm offers a range of delicious farm-fresh chillies, handcrafted chilli sauces, jams, cheeses, rubs and marinades.

These include their Arj Limon Chilli Jam and their aptly named Chilli Bakewell Jam.

All products are crafted from Welsh-grown chillies and locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a taste of genuine Pembrokeshire flavour.

The products, which adhere to a strong commitment to organic farming and local sourcing, appeal to the committed heat seekers as well as those who prefer milder flavours.