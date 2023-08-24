Azmain Chowdhury, 30, of West India Dock Road, in the Limehouse area of the English capital, pleaded guilty to a series of charges against the two women in Pembroke on March 26.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court, Chowdhury admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as two charges of destroying or damaging property – relating to the woman’s television and mobile phone.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault against a second woman, having admitted to sexually touching her.

Chowdhury had previously denied a further charge of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place – relating to a kitchen knife – and another charge of sexual assault, both on March 26. Judge Geraint Walters ordered these charges lie on Chowdhury’s file.

Prosecutor Craig Jones said his guilty pleas were acceptable, and there was no need now for a trial.

Judge Walters ordered a pre-sentence report, and Chowdhury was remanded in custody until his sentencing on September 15.