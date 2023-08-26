AS the summer is coming to a close, two of the most popular sports are returning for their latest seasons.
We have already seen the return of the Premier League football season, which began this month, and in September, we will be seeing the return of the Rugby World Cup and the new BKT United Rugby Championship season.
Alongside these major sporting leagues, we will also be seeing the return of local fixtures across the Pembrokeshire area. So to celebrate, we take a look back at some old football and rugby teams from across Pembrokeshire.
Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?
