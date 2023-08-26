AS the summer is coming to a close, two of the most popular sports are returning for their latest seasons.

We have already seen the return of the Premier League football season, which began this month, and in September, we will be seeing the return of the Rugby World Cup and the new BKT United Rugby Championship season.

Alongside these major sporting leagues, we will also be seeing the return of local fixtures across the Pembrokeshire area. So to celebrate, we take a look back at some old football and rugby teams from across Pembrokeshire.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

Western Telegraph: West Dragons in 2013West Dragons in 2013

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest County AFC academy in 2014Haverfordwest County AFC academy in 2014

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest Men's Institute football team in 1906. Picture: Pembrokeshire Local Studies Collection/Pembs LibraryHaverfordwest Men's Institute football team in 1906. Picture: Pembrokeshire Local Studies Collection/Pembs Library

Western Telegraph: 2017 Pembrokeshire Football League squad2017 Pembrokeshire Football League squad

Western Telegraph: Albion Square football team 1949-50.Picture: Mike AllenAlbion Square football team 1949-50.Picture: Mike Allen

Western Telegraph: The Peacock football teamThe Peacock football team