We have already seen the return of the Premier League football season, which began this month, and in September, we will be seeing the return of the Rugby World Cup and the new BKT United Rugby Championship season.

Alongside these major sporting leagues, we will also be seeing the return of local fixtures across the Pembrokeshire area. So to celebrate, we take a look back at some old football and rugby teams from across Pembrokeshire.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

West Dragons in 2013

Haverfordwest County AFC academy in 2014

Haverfordwest Men's Institute football team in 1906. Picture: Pembrokeshire Local Studies Collection/Pembs Library

2017 Pembrokeshire Football League squad

Albion Square football team 1949-50.Picture: Mike Allen

The Peacock football team