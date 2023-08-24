Notable successes included Rory Cremona 10 A*’s and 2 A’s, Eddy Turner 10 A*’s and 1 B, Skye Bramley 9 A*’s and 3 A’s, Annis Henton 7 A*’s and 5 A’s and Holly Reason 7 A*’s and 5 A’s.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi's pupils receive their results. (Image: Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi)

"Whilst an unprecedented number of students have met or surpassed their target grades, over a quarter of the pupils have secured at least five A* / A passes," she said.

"The positive achievements of students of all abilities are also worthy of celebration

"We have maintained the school’s longstanding tradition of every student in the year group achieving a recognised qualification.

Given the significant challenges presented by the pandemic over recent years, the headteacher recognised the sustained hard work that had been invested by the students.

"The results will enable them to proceed to sixth form, college, or work-based training opportunities," she said.

Mrs Thomas paid tribute to the "professionalism and dedication" shown by teaching and support staff, both during Years 10 and 11 and earlier during their learning journeys.

She also paid tribute to the parents and representatives of the wider community, including the governing body, for their valued contributions and support.