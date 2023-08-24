Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi headteacher Rachael Thomas expressed her delight with this year's GCSE results published on Thursday.
Notable successes included Rory Cremona 10 A*’s and 2 A’s, Eddy Turner 10 A*’s and 1 B, Skye Bramley 9 A*’s and 3 A’s, Annis Henton 7 A*’s and 5 A’s and Holly Reason 7 A*’s and 5 A’s.
"Whilst an unprecedented number of students have met or surpassed their target grades, over a quarter of the pupils have secured at least five A* / A passes," she said.
"The positive achievements of students of all abilities are also worthy of celebration
"We have maintained the school’s longstanding tradition of every student in the year group achieving a recognised qualification.
Given the significant challenges presented by the pandemic over recent years, the headteacher recognised the sustained hard work that had been invested by the students.
"The results will enable them to proceed to sixth form, college, or work-based training opportunities," she said.
Mrs Thomas paid tribute to the "professionalism and dedication" shown by teaching and support staff, both during Years 10 and 11 and earlier during their learning journeys.
She also paid tribute to the parents and representatives of the wider community, including the governing body, for their valued contributions and support.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here