“On behalf of the staff and governors of Ysgol Bro Gwaun, I would like to congratulate all pupils who are receiving their results today,” he said.

“We are very proud of their hard work and dedication, and of the outstanding results which they have achieved, especially in light of the disruption to learning they experienced due to the pandemic.

"I would like to pay tribute to the determination and perseverance shown by our pupils and also to thank the teaching and support staff for their dedication in ensuring all learners achieve their best.

Head Girl Grace Griffiths (4A*, 5A, 4C) paid tribute to the school and staff, saying: “I’m really happy with my results. The staff have been brilliant in preparing us and giving us the confidence to give our best. I cannot thank them enough.”

Twins Beatrice and Etienne Hole, who between them achieved 20A* and 6A (Image: Ysgol Bro Gwaun)

Head Boy Ifan Evans (7A*, 7A) also thanked the school for the support both he and his year group received.

“We have faced quite a few challenges to get to this point and we would not have been able to do so if it wasn’t for the support we were given by the staff in the lead up to the exams. Thank you," he said.

The staff and governors pass on their best wishes to all of year 11 as they take the next exciting steps on their life journey.