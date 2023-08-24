Martin Lawrence, of Military Road, Pembroke Dock, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates in custody after being arrested at his former partner’s home in Tumble.

The Crown Prosecution claims that Lawrence turned abusive towards her while she was having a night out with friends.

“The victim received a phone call from the defendant when she was out, and he became extremely abusive towards her,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

“He told her not to return home, he spat in her face on repeated occasions.”

Ms Rivers said that the victim had told officers in an impact statement that the incident has left her feeling ‘anxious and emotional’.

“He’s drained me, throughout this relationship,” she said.

“I can’t see how I’m going to be able to stay in the house again.”

Lawrence faces two charges of causing criminal damage at the victim's home in Tumble and of assaulting the victim by beating.

No pleas were submitted by the defendant.

Ms Kelley said that Lawrence has also been threatening to self-harm and suffocate himself whilst he was remanded in custody following the alleged incident.

Following a request by his solicitor Mr David Williams, magistrates agreed to an adjournment. This will enable psychiatric reports to be prepared in relation to Martin Lawrence.

The case was adjourned to October 4.

Lawrence was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at his home address in Pembroke Dock; that he does not enter Tumble; that he does not contact the victim directly nor indirectly and that he does not enter her place of work.