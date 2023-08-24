Across Wales 21.7% got the very top grades across, compared with 25.1% in 2022.

Results showed that 64.9% were A* to C, down from 68.6% in 2022, the first year exams were held again after the pandemic

At the very top grades, 21.7% got A* and A grades, but this was a drop on the previous three years, although better than before the pandemic

Headteacher at Ysgol Caer Elen said: "On behalf of the staff and governors at Ysgol Caer Elen I would like to congratulate all of our pupils for achieving such excellent GCSE results this year. I am proud of their achievements.

"This is the school’s first Year 11 cohort and these pupils have made a significant contribution towards the school in so many areas.

"They are a truly inspiring group of young people and I wish them well as they move on to post-16 education, apprenticeships or the world of work. I would also like to thank the staff for their tireless efforts in terms of supporting the pupils."

Meanwhile the headteacher and governing body at Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School congratulated pupils on their GCSE and BTEC results, and thanked staff for their hard work in preparing their students for the exams.

“The resilience, commitment and determination shown by nearly all of our Year 11 pupils over the last two years has been rightly reflected in the GCSE and BTEC results today,” said headteacher Mrs Fiona Kite.

“We have seen some outstanding personal successes today, with many pupils achieving some good and in some cases, outstanding results.

“We want to recognise the progress that our Year 11 have made as well as celebrate all the individual successes which will enable our learners to continue their educational journeys in the Sixth form at Ysgol Harri Tudur/ Henry Tudor School, take up places at alternative post 16 providers, apprenticeships or enter the world of employment.

“We would like to congratulate all of Year 11 and send best wishes for their sustained and future success. We hope that they will continue to achieve great things.

“We would also like to thank and recognise the contribution and support of parents of our Year 11 pupils.”

Pembrokeshire County Council congratulated all learners who received GCSE and level 1 and 2 vocational results.

Learners’ achievements this year are to be celebrated as this is only the second year of public examinations following the global pandemic.

Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, said: “Today we recognise the achievements of all our learners who have received results.

"Although the global pandemic is now behind us the impacts of it have been felt acutely by these young people receiving results today.

“Our learners have been resilient and risen to the challenges that they have faced. I would like to congratulate all learners on their achievements.

“As a Local Authority, we have been committed to supporting learners in achieving the best possible outcomes.

"Learners who have received their results today will have acquired a range of skills that enable them to be lifelong learners and hopefully achieve more than they thought possible. I wish all learners every success for the future.”