But some people may be hindered by some trails which may not be accessible to people with pushchairs or in wheelchairs.

National Trust Cymru has made a list of its accessible trails which are suitable for those who have wheelchairs or prams and have chosen a Pembrokeshire trail.

The trust says that Stackpole is one of the most accessible.

The trust has been working to improve accessibility across the Stackpole estate and visitors can pre-book a tramper (all-terrain mobility scooter) or beach wheelchair for free from the Stackpole Centre to explore further afield with ease.

There is an accessibility map to show all the best routes around the woodlands, sandy beaches, freshwater lakes and formal gardens.

There is also a 1.2-mile route from the Stackpole Centre across the Eight-Arch bridge and along a rough farm track which is suitable for the tramper and for pushchairs, to Stackpole Quay where there is ramped access to the Boathouse tearoom.

Visitors can also look for waterlilies and experience the transition from woodland to coast on the 1-mile path from Stackpole Centre down to the Eight-Arch bridge and along Bosherston Lakes and on to Broad Haven South beach, which is suitable for trampers and pushchairs.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/stackpole