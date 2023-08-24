Protestors have been demonstrating outside the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli since plans were announced to house up to 241 asylum seekers while their claims are processed by the Home Office.

Emmanuel Agius, 37, of Llys Y Morwr in Llanelli, was found guilty on August 18 of possession of three offensive weapons – all relating to knives – and possession of cannabis outside the hotel.

He was given a 16-week suspended sentence, with a curfew requirement.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that a total of 21 arrests – involving 17 people – have been made in connection to the protests outside the hotel.

An online meeting was held on Tuesday to address residents' concerns with the plans, although questions had to be submitted in advance and there was no opportunity to respond to answers.

Prior to the meeting, Dyfed-Powys Police had called for “calm and co-operation” following “a concerning escalation of behaviour” by protestors outside the hotel last week.

The force's commander for Carmarthenshire, superintendent Ross Evans, described the past few weeks' events as “a real challenge”.

“We will not allow unlawful behaviour to take place at these events,” he said.

“Where an offence is committed, we will take all reasonable and proportionate steps to bring offenders to justice, and enforcement action taken over the past seven days has clearly demonstrated this.

“The people of Carmarthenshire expect their local police to keep them safe and that is what we will continue to do.

“Public safety remains our priority and we will continue to listen to and work with all parties. In particular, is our intention to work with any protest groups in advance of any events so that we can facilitate peaceful demonstration.”