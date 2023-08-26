THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is big cats.

We received more than a dozen of submissions of guinea pigs and squirrels and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: LionLion (Image: Zoe Georgina Ann Workman (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: TigerTiger (Image: Alice Kilner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: LionsLions (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: LionsLions (Image: Zoe Georgina Ann Workman (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Snow leopardSnow leopard (Image: John Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Amur leopardAmur leopard (Image: John Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.