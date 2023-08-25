There's nothing worse than being excited about a bank holiday getaway and then being stuck in traffic, forced to wait hours bumper to bumper on the motorway to get to your destination.

But Traffic Wales has come up with a solution, posting on Twitter (X) peak times from last year's August Bank Holiday to give motorists travelling in and out of south and west Wales an idea of the busier times and roads to avoid.

Going on a trip this bank holiday weekend? Here are the peak times from last year at traffic hotspots. Friday was the busiest day last year.



✅Plan ahead!

✅Visit https://t.co/r255JC9868

✅Leave before/after rush hour.

✅Check your vehicle! #TrafficWalesAlerts pic.twitter.com/QJvFABl704 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) August 23, 2023

Best and worst times to travel in South Wales on August Bank Holiday weekend

According to Traffic Wales, Friday was the busiest day of the August Bank Holiday weekend in 2022.

While, two sections of the M4, the A470 near Pontypridd and the A40 near Carmarthen were the worst roads for Bank Holiday traffic.

The peak times from the Friday during last year's August Bank Holiday, Traffic Wales suggested to avoid were:

M4 (outside Cardiff - Coryton to Capel Llaniltern - Juntions 32 to 33) : 10am to 4pm

: 10am to 4pm M4 (Port Talbot - Junctions 38 to 42) : 10am to 2pm

: 10am to 2pm A470 (Pontypridd) : 7am to 8am and 2pm to 4pm

: 7am to 8am and 2pm to 4pm A40 (Caerfyrddin to Camarthen): 10am to 5pm

Traffic Wales said there were four things to do before setting off on your Bank Holiday adventure this weekend:

Plan ahead

Check for updates on the Traffic Wales webiste

Leave before or after rush hour

Check your vehicle

5 tips to help your car fuel last longer

The RAC, with the help of transport analysis company Inrix has also come up with a list of the best and worst times to travel this Bank Holiday weekend for the UK.

Best times to travel this Bank Holiday weekend

Friday, August 25 - Before 10am

Saturday, August 26 - After 3pm

Sunday, August 27 - Before 10am

Monday, August 28 - Before 10am

Worst times to travel this Bank Holiday weekend

Friday, August 25 - 10am to 7pm

Saturday, August 26 - 10am to 3pm

Sunday, August 27 - 10am to 3pm

Monday, August 28 - 10am to 4pm

Major roads to watch for delays

Friday, August 25 - M1 (North J12 to J16), M25 (anticlockwise J4 to J1) and M4 (East J29 to J24)

Saturday, August 26 - M5 (South J15 to J23)

Sunday, August 27 - M1 (South J16 to J6)

Monday, August 28 - M5 (North J25 to J15)

🚗 Over 14 million drivers are gearing up for leisure trips this bank holiday weekend



🛣️ Saturday is set to be the busiest 'getaway' day on the roads with 3.1 million trips



🌆 4.2 million additional trips are expected by drivers who are yet to finalise their travel day pic.twitter.com/ZgBMio3jwK — The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) August 22, 2023

National Highways said it will lift nearly 1,000 miles of roadworks ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend to ease journeys.

Traffic on the roads could also increase due to disruptions to train services this Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be an RMT strike in place on Saturday (August 26) causing disruptions to services across the UK.

Train services will also be affected by Network Rail who are carrying out around 500 projects across Britain’s railways over the long weekend.