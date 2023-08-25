The service will honour those Belgian personnel that escaped mainland Europe in 1940 and afterwards.

Also being recognised at the occasion will be the intrepid Belgians who chose to serve in the wartime Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force, Commando Forces and other special forces.

It will be held at 10am on Sunday September 24 at St Mary’s Church, Tenby and will be followed by a parade to the town’s war memorial, where a commemorative plaque will be unveiled and wreaths laid.

It is hoped that people will line the route of the parade waving Belgian flags, which Tenby Town Council has in stock for parade-goers to collect.

The Belgian military headquarters was located in Tenby at the Atlantic Hotel, with troops being billeted in the town, surrounding villages and at Penally Camp.

Tenby's Atlantic Hotel on the Esplanade was the headquarters for Belgian troops during the Second World War. (Image: G.oogle)

The bulk of these forces later became the Brigade Piron which was attached, in August 1944, to the 6th UK Division and subsequently engaged in the Liberation of Brussels.

The Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, will be in attendance and the Belgian delegation will be headed up by Lt. Gen. Marc Thys, who was, until recently, the Belgian Vice Chief of Defence.