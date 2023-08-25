This will be the first time that the event has been held since 2019, and it's all the more eagerly-anticipated following the postponement of the original 2023 Open Day planned for last month.

The doors of the lifeboat station on Castle Hill will be open between 11am and 4.30pm this Sunday, August 27.

Tenby's all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, is currently away from the station while she has a re-fit, but her place is being admirably filled by another Tamar-class lifeboat from the RNLI's reserve fleet, the Victor Freeman.

Adnission is free - but don't forget your purse or wallet, as the station shop will be open, selling a tempting range of RNLI souvenirs, including the History of Tenby Lifeboats book.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard the lifeboat, and meet crew members who can tell them about the technology that makes the Tamar amongst the most advanced in the RNLI fleet.

At 5pm, the ifeboat will be launched down the slipway.

Spectators can either watch in close-up from the station's viewing platform, or from the vantage point of Castle Hill, from where the lifeboat's recovery can also be viewed.