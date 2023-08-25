The riders, who are all pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf in Whitland, made up two teams comprising the 60cm and 70cm and were the only school competing for Wales.

Only ten schools across the whole of the UK were selected to compete, which makes the Whitland riders’ success even more laudable.

Making up the 60cm team is Kiera Rees Jones, William Sankey, manager Lisa Price, Chloe Drewett and Jessica Anthony (Image: Charley Drewett)

“They were up against some incredibly tough competition, but they did exceptionally well,” commented Charley Drewett, whose daughter, Chloe, was one of the successful riders after coming first as an individual in the 60cm, and 2nd in the 70cm.

“They’ve trained really hard for this event under their team manager Lisa Price, and it’s wonderful that all their efforts have resulted in such a great success.”

The riders were selected for the championships after a busy season of points accumulation following wins at shows all over south west Wales.

These included Baileys Farm near Cardigan and the Carmarthen showjumping series run by Heather Jenkins, who has been a dedicated supporter of the team and went along to watch them compete in the nationals.

The team had to be placed in the top 10 in the UK either as an individual or as a team, in order to qualify for the event.

Earlier this year the Dyffryn Taf riders competed,again as a team representing their school, at the British Showjumping League’s winter finals, when they were placed in both the 60cm and 70cm finals. Chloe, Kiera and William all picked up individual placings.

“These children have had such a great season representing their school and representing Wales to this level, but also doing their parents proud and of course Lisa, who has shown such terrific dedication to them as their manager,” added Charley.