Motorboat sailors are being reminded to look after the engines of their craft following a recent RNLI rescue.

Fishguard’s inshore lifeboat was called to the aid of a small motor vessel with engine failure off the port’s north breakwater.

The boat had three people on board and was unable to make its way to safety under its own power.

HM Coastguard paged the crew of the inshore lifeboat, the Edward Arthur Richardson, to launch at 8,34pm last Sunday, August 20,

The lifeboat took the motorboat in tow to the safety of The Parrog, Goodwick before returning to station.

Cedwyn Rogers, RNLI Fishguard volunteer lifeboat press officer, said: “We would like to take the opportunity to remind motorboat owners to ensure your engine is well maintained.

"And always carry adequate tools and spares to fix any problems you encounter as well as ensuring you have enough fuel for your journey.

"A means of contacting HM Coastguard in an emergency should also always be carried.”