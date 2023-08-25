Redhill High School's Year 11 students have celebrated an exceptional set of results in their GCSE exams this year.
Overall, 72% of all grades awarded were A*A grades, with 93% A*B and 100% A*C.
All students entered for Additional Maths achieved a Distinction.
Headmaster Alun Millington said: "These outstanding results are testament to their hard work and talent allied with the support of the excellent Redhill staff.
"The attitude and positivity of the students has been evident since Year 7 and their resilience and ambition has not wavered whatever challenges have come their way”.
