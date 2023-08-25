Three years later, now aged seven, Christopher finally decided that it was time for mum to get her scissors out and carry out the big chop.

“His feelings that day were a little mixed,” said his mother, Lou, from their home in Pembroke.

“Christopher was ready for the cut, but I know that he’s going to miss having that beautiful long hair despite all the tears that invariably accompanied the brushing sessions.”

Christopher decided to grow his hair on March 25, 2020, which was the second day of the first covid lockdown.

“As soon as I suggested that he grew his hair because he wouldn’t be able to go to the hairdresser’s for a long time, he agreed,” continued Lou.

“I suggested the same thing to his little brother, but he got the scissors out one day and decided to cut his fringe himself because he got fed up of it being in his eyes.”

Once lockdown was over, Lou then had to go back to Golden Grove Primary School in Pembroke with shoulder-length hair.

“I suggested tying it back but Christopher didn’t want this, because he said that only the girls tied their hair back, so he’s kept it down throughout," Lou said.

“And not once during these last three years has he asked to have his hair cut.

"Occasionally he’s wondered whether it’s long enough for the Princess Trust, but he’s been so happy to just allow it to carry on growing.”

But finally on August 9, Christopher decided that it was time for the chop.

“For some reason he wanted the cut to take place on a Wednesday," said Lou.

"I decided to do it myself so that every last snip of hair could be placed in an envelope and sent off to the Princess Trust - or the Prince Trust, as Christopher has decided to call it.

“This is such a tremendous charity that helps so many young children who are fighting cancer so it would be wonderful if people can help by donating just a tiny amount to support the great work that they do."

Established in 2006 the Little Princess Trust has supplied over 12,000 wigs to children and young people and have invested around £20 million into ground-breaking childhood cancer research.

Donations can be made to Christopher's gofundme page for the Little Princess Trust HERE.