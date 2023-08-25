The raids were part of Operation Burleigh, which aims to target an organised crime group believed to be running multiple drug lines.

Addresses in Aberystwyth were raided on the morning of Monday, August 21, while West Midlands Police supported Dyfed-Powys Police officers in also raiding addresses in the Birmingham area.

Four of the people arrested have now been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and were remanded to Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Akasha Smith, 23, of Third Avenue in Penparcau, Aberystwyth; Toana Ahmad, 32, of Lee Gardens in Smethwick, West Midlands; Davinder Singh, 36, of Huntington Road in West Bromwich; and Luqman Shukri Jarjis, 31, of Wake Green Road in Birmingham, were remanded in to custody.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Three men arrested in Aberystwyth and Northampton on Wednesday remain in police custody, while a woman from the Telford area, also arrested on Wednesday, has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Jonny Griffiths said: “Operation Burleigh has seen a significant amount of cocaine and a large quantity of cash seized by officers.

“Drugs cause significant harm to our communities, which is why tackling the issue is a force priority.”

The operation also saw officers use tactics from Operation Pester, directly engaging with more than 300 people whose numbers were linked with the county lines phones used by the dealers.

This allowed them to offer safeguarding advice and make referrals to support networks, as well as gaining intelligence which helped them cut off the demand that drug dealers rely on.

Police teamed up with partner agencies, such as Hywel Dda University Health Board, Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service (DDAS), Ceredigion Council and the Probation Service, ahead of the operation, enabling them to be prepared for the aftermath of the warrants.

Ch Insp Griffiths said: “An important element of this operation has been working with partners so we’re all better placed to deal with the fall-out from the warrants – from probation and housing, to support for people to get off drugs.”

Eifion Evans, chief executive of Ceredigion County Council said: “The council is pleased to have been able to work with Dyfed-Powys Police and other partners on Operation Burleigh.

“Drug use has a detrimental impact on individuals, families and communities and the council will be providing support to those affected over the coming weeks and months.”

If you are concerned about your drug use or someone else’s, contact DDAS on 0330 363 9997 for free, non-judgemental and confidential support

If you are being exploited, call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.