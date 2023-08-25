Less than 30 hours after responding to a report of a capsized yacht, the Trent-class Blue Peter VII was launched in rough sea conditions after a concerned witness spotted possible people in the water in the Cwm yr Eglwys area.

The lifeboat was launched at 9.46pm on Friday August 18 as Storm Betty raged.

At the location, the crew spotted two people near to the water’s edge who did not appear to be in distress.

Fishguard RNLI press officer Cedwyn Rogers said: “The weather conditions made communication difficult over the noise of wind and sea as the lifeboat maintained a safe distance from the rocks.

“A crew member on the bow was able to establish contact by shouting to them and they confirmed that they were not in distress and were fishing at the location.”

The lifeboat was stood down by HM Coastguard and made its way back to station where it was again made ready for service.

The previous day, Thursday August 17, the Fishguard volunteers were paged at 5.01pm after report was received by HM Coastguard of a possible capsized yacht in the vicinity of Fishguard Fort.

The station’s Blue Peter VII was launched and made way. On arrival it was established that there were no yachts in difficulty, and any owners present were spoken to where it was established that it was a false alarm with good intent.

The lifeboat returned to station to be made ready for service.