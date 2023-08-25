Fifteen sports clubs in Pembrokeshire have received a share of more than £100,000 in the latest ‘Be Active Wales Fund’ grant allocations.
The Sport Wales grants will be used by the clubs to purchase equipment, train volunteers, develop new and innovative projects and more.
Matt Freeman, Sport Pembrokeshire manager, encouraged other local sports organisations which need to improve or invest in their clubs to consider applying for a grant.
“The Be Active Wales Fund helps not-for-profit sports clubs and community organisations to improve access to physical activity,” he said.
“It’s a fantastic source of support for our local sports organisations, with potential grants ranging from £300 to £50,000.”
The following clubs received a grant in July.
- Pembroke & Pembroke Dock Amateur Boxing Club: £7,360
- Pembrokeshire Weightlifting Federation: £4,173
- Tenby Sailing Club: £4,969
- Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club: £19,819
- St Dogmaels Community Rowing Club: £4,980
- Kilgetty Football Club: £2,346
- Pembroke Kickboxing Club & Dockers ABC: £4,878,
- Cleddau Reach Archers: £1,013
- Merlins Bridge Amateur Boxing Club: £12,220
- Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Rowing Club: £6,201
- Milford Haven Sea Cadets: £16,776
- Johnston Association Football Club: £1,194
- Herbrandston Amateur Football Club: £1,600
- Solva Association Football Club: £2,903
- Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy: £10,000
To apply for a grant or find out more, please contact Alan Jones at Sport Pembrokeshire on 01437 776191.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here