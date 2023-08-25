The Sport Wales grants will be used by the clubs to purchase equipment, train volunteers, develop new and innovative projects and more.

Matt Freeman, Sport Pembrokeshire manager, encouraged other local sports organisations which need to improve or invest in their clubs to consider applying for a grant.

“The Be Active Wales Fund helps not-for-profit sports clubs and community organisations to improve access to physical activity,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic source of support for our local sports organisations, with potential grants ranging from £300 to £50,000.”

The following clubs received a grant in July.

Pembroke & Pembroke Dock Amateur Boxing Club: £7,360

Pembrokeshire Weightlifting Federation: £4,173

Tenby Sailing Club: £4,969

Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club: £19,819

St Dogmaels Community Rowing Club: £4,980

Kilgetty Football Club: £2,346

Pembroke Kickboxing Club & Dockers ABC: £4,878,

Cleddau Reach Archers: £1,013

Merlins Bridge Amateur Boxing Club: £12,220

Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Rowing Club: £6,201

Milford Haven Sea Cadets: £16,776

Johnston Association Football Club: £1,194

Herbrandston Amateur Football Club: £1,600

Solva Association Football Club: £2,903

Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy: £10,000

To apply for a grant or find out more, please contact Alan Jones at Sport Pembrokeshire on 01437 776191.