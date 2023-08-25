Included free with the normal castle admission, the three-day event at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run attraction will be hosted by Historia Normannis – a 12th century living history group.

The group provides opportunities for people to get up close and personal with the lives of our medieval ancestors, from knights, freemen and craftsmen to ladies of the court and barons of the realm.

Manager of Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Daisy Hughes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Historia Normannis to Carew over the Bank Holiday. The Weekend of Weaponry and Warfare promises an unforgettable history lesson, where visitors will gain first-hand experience of the living conditions of a 12th century army on the march.

“This action-packed weekend will feature a medieval encampment that showcases traditional skills, as well as breathtaking combat and weaponry displays, the chance to handle replica artefacts and try out your own warrior skills with Have-a-Go Archery.

"Please note that a small charge will apply for some of the activities.”

Other highlights will include a medieval fashion show at 11am each day, along with a Shire Court session at 1.30pm, which will highlight the strict and often harsh enforcement of medieval laws.

Carew’s Weekend of Weaponry and Warfare will take place between Saturday August 26 and Monday August 28 from 10am and 4pm each day.

Further information about this event can be found at www.carewcastle.com.