Solva was named the fifth prettiest village in the UK by StressFreeCarRental.com who recommended travellers reconsider any holiday plans they had coming up to include a stop in this scenic village.

The coastal village featured on the list alongside the likes of Inkberrow (Worcestershire), East Budleigh (Devon) and Hawshead (Cumbria).

StressFreeCarRental.com said: "Packed with charm, serenity and chocolate box thatched houses, many of these small villages are also hubs of bustling communities and independent small businesses.

"What makes these villages even more beautiful is the surrounding landscape that dominates the area.

"Whether it's rolling green hills or stunning coastal views, these villages up and down the UK bring a level of peace and tranquillity to all who visit."

The prettiest villages in the UK

According to StressFreeCarRental.com these are the top 7 prettiest villages in the UK:

Inkberrow, Worcestershire East Budleigh, Devon Grassington, North Yorkshire Crovie, Scotland Solva, Wales Broad Campden, Gloucestershire Hawkshead, Cumbria

CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com, John Charnock, added: “The UK has some of the prettiest and quaint villages in the world, and motorists should seriously consider making a pit stop through some of these gorgeous destinations."

What makes Solva one of the prettiest villages in the UK?





StressFreeCarRental.com described Solva as the "perfect spot for some peace and quiet".

Solva has been described by visitors as a lovely gem and a bit of paradise. (Image: Getty Images)

The hire car comparison and booking site said: "This bustling village lies along the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and features sweeping landscapes of the exposed cliff face.

"A perfect spot for some peace and quiet, Solva has brightly coloured cottages and gorgeous panoramic views."

Visitors to the Pembrokeshire coastal village agree, with Solva boasting a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor (340 reviews).

Reviews have described the Welsh village as "a bit of paradise", "a lovely gem" and "picturesque".

One visitor added: "Solva is a lovely small fishing village with a lovely harbour, there is parking, pub, and places to eat and coastal walks worth a visit."

Solva was also recently named among the best places to live by the sea, along with Tenby, by The Times.