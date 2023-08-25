The gang, led by the Leyson family, supplied cocaine and cannabis in multi-kilo quantities to dealers in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and parts of Swansea.

Stephen Leyson and his son Samson were jailed for a total of 17 years in July.

Lynne Leyson, Stephen’s wife, had been found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, and possessing criminal property – relating to the £17,190 in cash.

The 52-year-old did not show up at court for her sentencing, and a bench warrant was issued.

Stephen and Samson Leyson were jailed for a combined 17 years. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Leyson was due to be brought back before the court for sentencing on August 25, however her barrister admitted that they still did not know where she was.

“I understand the police are still looking for Mrs Leyson,” Judge Catherine Richards said.

“I’m going to sentence her in her absence on September 15.”

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The court previously heard that police raided Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi, in the early hours of October 27, 2021, and recovered cocaine worth just over £60,000, £15,615 of cannabis, as well as the cash and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The items seized were analysed, and the results of which implicate the Leyson family and Andrew Jenkins, while Ritchie Coleman’s DNA also was found.

The handgun which was found stashed at the farm. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Officers returned to the farm on November 29 last year and arrested the Leysons and Jenkins.

They denied the offences, and Stephen and Lynne Leyson said the cash was from “a house sale”.

Stephen Leyson, 55, was jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine, and received concurrent sentences of seven years for possession of the firearm, four years for conspiracy to supply cannabis, and 12 months for possession of criminal property.

One of the bags of cocaine seized from the Leysons' farm. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Samson Leyson, 24, was handed a six-year sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine, and 18 months, running concurrently, for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Jenkins, 51, of North Hill Road in Mount Pleasant, was jailed for nine months for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

33-year-old Coleman and 32-year-old Emma Calver-Roberts, both of Vetch Close, were arrested in a raid also on November 29.

They both admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Coleman was jailed for two years and four months. Calver-Roberts’ sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be completed.