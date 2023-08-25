The golden age of steam and classic motoring roared into Pembrokeshire last weekend with the Midway Motors Vintage Show.

The annual show held in memory of Stanley and Wyndham Rees featured vintage cars, lorries and motorcycles, as well as steam engines of all sizes, live music and the Steve Colley motorcycle stunt show.

The show was blessed with good weather and saw large crowds attend. It raises money for Crymych First Responders, the DPJ Foundation and Prostrate Cymru.

We take a look back at the event with pictures from Stuart Ladd.

Western Telegraph: Heulyn Davies from Talgarreg with his collection of colourful vintage agricultural machinery seats.Heulyn Davies from Talgarreg with his collection of colourful vintage agricultural machinery seats. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Islwyn Iago from Felinwynt making handmade woven matts.Islwyn Iago from Felinwynt making handmade woven matts. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Many vintage cars turned out for the showMany vintage cars turned out for the show (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Smokin -The Pride of Freystrop steam traction engine at the show.Smokin -The Pride of Freystrop steam traction engine at the show. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Steve Colley performs his stunts at the show.Steve Colley performs his stunts at the show. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Sue Hoare from Sue Hoare from Cardigan at the wheel of her 1939 Morris 8 car.Sue Hoare from Sue Hoare from Cardigan at the wheel of her 1939 Morris 8 car. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: The golden age of steam returned to Crymych on the weekend thanks to the Pride of Freystrop traction engine.The golden age of steam returned to Crymych on the weekend thanks to the Pride of Freystrop traction engine. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: The vintage vehicles at the show were large and small.The vintage vehicles at the show were large and small. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: There was a vintage threshing demonstration at the show which proved popular with visitors.There was a vintage threshing demonstration at the show which proved popular with visitors. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: There were many vintage cars on display including this Ford Anglia rally car.There were many vintage cars on display including this Ford Anglia rally car. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: This BSA motorcycle sidecar combination came from Haverfordwest.This BSA motorcycle sidecar combination came from Haverfordwest. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: These exhibitors in the vintage car section made the most of the sunshine at the show.These exhibitors in the vintage car section made the most of the sunshine at the show. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Vintage vehicles on parade in the main ring.Vintage vehicles on parade in the main ring. (Image: Stuart Ladd)