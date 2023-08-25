The annual show held in memory of Stanley and Wyndham Rees featured vintage cars, lorries and motorcycles, as well as steam engines of all sizes, live music and the Steve Colley motorcycle stunt show.

The show was blessed with good weather and saw large crowds attend. It raises money for Crymych First Responders, the DPJ Foundation and Prostrate Cymru.

We take a look back at the event with pictures from Stuart Ladd.

Heulyn Davies from Talgarreg with his collection of colourful vintage agricultural machinery seats. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Islwyn Iago from Felinwynt making handmade woven matts. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Many vintage cars turned out for the show (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Smokin -The Pride of Freystrop steam traction engine at the show. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Steve Colley performs his stunts at the show. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Sue Hoare from Sue Hoare from Cardigan at the wheel of her 1939 Morris 8 car. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The golden age of steam returned to Crymych on the weekend thanks to the Pride of Freystrop traction engine. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The vintage vehicles at the show were large and small. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

There was a vintage threshing demonstration at the show which proved popular with visitors. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

There were many vintage cars on display including this Ford Anglia rally car. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

This BSA motorcycle sidecar combination came from Haverfordwest. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

These exhibitors in the vintage car section made the most of the sunshine at the show. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Vintage vehicles on parade in the main ring. (Image: Stuart Ladd)