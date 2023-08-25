A marquee was set up at Milford Haven Youth Centre for the event on August 22, supported by the Children and Young People’s Rights Office.

The event aimed to promote great partnership working between young people and decision makers with seven teams working together to demonstrate their baking skills.

Judging of the seven bakes was not an easy task for Pembrokeshire County Council Chairman Cllr Tom Tudor, Paul Davies MS and MP Stephen Crabb.

Teams from Milford Haven Youth Council, Young Voices for Choices Youth Forum, Youth Bank, Pembrokeshire Youth Assembly, Haverfordwest Youth Council, Pembrokeshire Junior Safeguardians and Youth Homelessness all put forward some great bakes.

The winners were Amber Baker from Young Voices for Choices and PCSO Beth Hawkridge, Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team, with their fabulous salted caramel brownies with chocolate covered strawberries.

Children and Young People’s Rights Officer, Nadine Farmer, said the event was a huge success with lots of discussions taking place between young people and decision makers.

“It is a great way of breaking down barriers and having fun at the same time,” she added.

Cllr Tudor said: “It was my pleasure to be given the extremely difficult task of being one of the judges with Paul Davies MS and Stephen Crabb MP.

"Congratulations to the winner Amber from Young Voices. All the entries were brilliant, and many thanks to everyone involved in organising this wonderful event.”

Paul Davies MS said: “All of the entries were exceptional, and I hope the bakers themselves enjoyed the day as much as myself and the other judges did!

"A huge congratulations to this year’s winner Amber Baker from Young Voices and PCSO Bethan Hawkridge who supported her.”

Stephen Crabb MP said: "This year's entries were outstanding, and all of the young people deserve huge credit for their excellent creations.

"A big hand should also go to the councillors, officers and support workers for rolling up their sleeves and helping out on the day."