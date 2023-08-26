Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service welcomed a group of aspiring fire men and women to the Earlswood Training Facility on Tuesday, August 22.

The fire service's experience days provide an opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a firefighter to gain an understanding of the role, the various aspects of the recruitment process, the importance of fitness, and to try on the firefighting kit and use the equipment.

During the event at Earlswood, attendees donned full firefighting kit before completing strength and endurance tests, taking part in a simulated incident while blindfolded to experience realistic conditions, and were shown around a fire engine before having a question-and-answer session.

Aspiring firefighters are tested at a fire service experience day. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Throughout the day, training experts were on-hand to explain and oversee all exercises, as well as to answer questions and provide as much guidance as possible to prospective firefighters.

One of the Earlswood Experience Day attendees was Ethan, a 23-year-old self-employed delivery driver from Gorseinon. Over the last year, Ethan has developed his interest in boxing through regular training, and said he wants to use his new capabilities to help people.

“I’m aware that community is at the heart of what firefighters do, whether that’s working together as a team or attending various incidents in their local area to keep communities safe,” he said. “I’d really like to be a part of that and serve my local community.”

Ethan, one of the attendees at the Earlswood Experience Day. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

A fire service spokesperson said it is hoped that the experience days will prove invaluable for attendees in preparing them for the application process and their potential new role.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have frequent on-call recruitment drives, as well as an upcoming registration for wholetime recruits.

Online registration for wholetime recruitment applications opens at 9am on Friday, September 7. More information can be found on the fire service website.

Additional information on experience days, including dates and how to register, can also be found on the service website.