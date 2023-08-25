Despite the dreadful weather on the day of the event, over 150 of the 184 registered riders – who came from all over Wales and parts of England – turned out to take on the challenge of the Kilgetty Bike It.

The sportive, on Sunday July 30, was organised through British Cycling to raise funds for the Pembrokeshire charity Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and Cancer Research UK.

Finish line sponsors, Narberth and Whitland Round Table were well represented by Andrew Fieldhouse, James Adams and Andrew Thomas, pictured coming over the mountains on their third Kilgetty Bike It 75-mile event. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

One of the organisers, Norman Mason, said: “We are delighted to have raised £5,218 between the two charities, as well as the raffle on the day raising a further £450 for the family of Ashley Rogers.”

Ashley, 29, of Kilgetty, sadly died in May when his motorcycle was involved in a collision at the Nash Fingerpost on the A477 road.

Kilgetty Community Centre was the starting point for the Bike It’s 100-milers at 7am.

It proved to be a tough day in the saddle for the riders as they travelled through Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Tenby Aces Edward Reed and Donna Reed brave the weather on the course. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Many were using the ride as a training exercise for the upcoming Ironman Wales, with seasoned competitors describing it as a tougher challenge than the IMW’s renowned 112-mile route.

The 75 and 50-mile routes were also well supported, with the latter route taking a detour at Crymych before meeting up with the 100-milers at Trelech.

The 50-milers headed for Llandissilio at Gelli and meet the other two routes at Tavernspite, via Whitland.

Rhys Emanuel of Pentlepoir was the youngest rider to finish the 75-mile course, while Julie Allison (right) was amongst the strong Narberth contingent, (Image: Powerpix Photography)

All the riders then headed for the welcome finish at Kingsmoor Sports and Social Club, Kilgetty, where club members had provided an outside barbecue and refreshments, which were greatly appreciated by everyone.

Every finisher was presented with an impressive Welsh slate medal and there was also an award of a framed certificate for the club with the most finishers on the day.

This was a close-fought battle between the 24 different clubs represented, with local club the Narberth Dynamos delighted to claim the prize.

Norman Mason added: “It was a tough but enjoyable day - not only raising money for three great causes but also proving a great character-building exercise in very challenging conditions.

He added: “Besides the volunteers and helpers on the day none of this would have been possible without the generous support from our sponsors.”

Residents from medal sponsors, Pencoed Residential Home at Wooden, turned out to present medals. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

These were: Narberth & Whitland Round Table (finish line sponsors), A&C Aggregates, Classic Carpets & Beds, Folly Farm, Millforge Garage, Pembrokeshire Domestic Waste Collection and Pencoed Care Home, (medal sponsors) as well as raffle prize donors;1 Formula fitness, Trubloc, Clerkenhill Adventure Farm, Lokky’s Restaurant, Dragon Palace, Andrew Emanuel, painter and decorator; Four Seasons Farm Shop, Caffi’r Sgwar, Maenclochog; Andrew Rees Butchers and Catrin Mason, with special thanks to Kingsmoor Sports & Social Club, Kilgetty for their hospitality.

A wave from Towy Riders on the hills. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Tenby's Harry Malone was the youngest rider to complete the 100-mile course. (Image: Powerpix Photography)