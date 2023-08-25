More than £5,000 has been raised by a charity cycle ride through Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
Despite the dreadful weather on the day of the event, over 150 of the 184 registered riders – who came from all over Wales and parts of England – turned out to take on the challenge of the Kilgetty Bike It.
The sportive, on Sunday July 30, was organised through British Cycling to raise funds for the Pembrokeshire charity Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and Cancer Research UK.
One of the organisers, Norman Mason, said: “We are delighted to have raised £5,218 between the two charities, as well as the raffle on the day raising a further £450 for the family of Ashley Rogers.”
Ashley, 29, of Kilgetty, sadly died in May when his motorcycle was involved in a collision at the Nash Fingerpost on the A477 road.
Kilgetty Community Centre was the starting point for the Bike It’s 100-milers at 7am.
It proved to be a tough day in the saddle for the riders as they travelled through Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
Many were using the ride as a training exercise for the upcoming Ironman Wales, with seasoned competitors describing it as a tougher challenge than the IMW’s renowned 112-mile route.
The 75 and 50-mile routes were also well supported, with the latter route taking a detour at Crymych before meeting up with the 100-milers at Trelech.
The 50-milers headed for Llandissilio at Gelli and meet the other two routes at Tavernspite, via Whitland.
All the riders then headed for the welcome finish at Kingsmoor Sports and Social Club, Kilgetty, where club members had provided an outside barbecue and refreshments, which were greatly appreciated by everyone.
Every finisher was presented with an impressive Welsh slate medal and there was also an award of a framed certificate for the club with the most finishers on the day.
This was a close-fought battle between the 24 different clubs represented, with local club the Narberth Dynamos delighted to claim the prize.
Norman Mason added: “It was a tough but enjoyable day - not only raising money for three great causes but also proving a great character-building exercise in very challenging conditions.
He added: “Besides the volunteers and helpers on the day none of this would have been possible without the generous support from our sponsors.”
These were: Narberth & Whitland Round Table (finish line sponsors), A&C Aggregates, Classic Carpets & Beds, Folly Farm, Millforge Garage, Pembrokeshire Domestic Waste Collection and Pencoed Care Home, (medal sponsors) as well as raffle prize donors;1 Formula fitness, Trubloc, Clerkenhill Adventure Farm, Lokky’s Restaurant, Dragon Palace, Andrew Emanuel, painter and decorator; Four Seasons Farm Shop, Caffi’r Sgwar, Maenclochog; Andrew Rees Butchers and Catrin Mason, with special thanks to Kingsmoor Sports & Social Club, Kilgetty for their hospitality.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here