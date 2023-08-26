If you own a business, big or small, that specialises in building maintenance and construction works, a series of events are being run that will outline the opportunities available to work with the Council.

The Council says assistance is needed for the delivery of housing and non-housing property works across the Council’s corporate estate.

"Pembrokeshire Conty Council will be tendering a new Minor Works Framework in Spring 2024 inviting contractors who provide building maintenance and improvements, housing adaptations and other associated works," a spokesperson said.

"However, ahead of this new tender, due to high workloads we are seeking local contractors to come on board to supplement our existing contractors for an interim period between September 2023 to April 2024.

"During September the Council will be hosting contractor drop-in sessions to promote and raise awareness of the opportunities available."

Sessions will be held throughout the County for businesses who may be interested in working for the Authority.

Cabinet Member for Housing Operations, Cllr Michelle Bateman said: “Supporting the local economy is core to the activities of the Council therefore we would like to encourage as many Pembrokeshire based businesses as possible to apply for this framework”.

Engagement sessions will be held at:

Fishguard Town Hall, Tuesday September 5th, 9am-12 midday;

Tenby Leisure Centre, Wednesday September 6th, 9am-12midday;

Thornton Depot, Wednesday September 6th, 1pm-5pm.

Free tea, coffee, and pasties will be available.