On Wednesday morning Huw received a phone call from staff at Halfords in Carmarthen to confirm that a brand new battery had arrived in the store ready for collection.

“We couldn’t believe our ears,” said Huw’s partner, Margaret Pembroke.

“The last three months have been extremely frustrating as despite repeated attempts to get another battery, Halfords continued to let us down.”

Huw, from Bridell, Pembrokeshire, bought the bike from Halfords four years ago however in May, he discovered that the battery was faulty.

He requested a replacement but was told by Halfords staff that nothing would be available until the end of July.

“We knew that Halfords had these particular batteries in their other stores but they flatly refused to send one to us by courier, claiming this was too dangerous,” explained Margaret.

“There was also a new bike, complete with its battery, in the store but they weren't allowed to sell us that battery either.”

Huw, who lives in Bridell, north Pembrokeshire, received a further call informing them that the battery delivery had been delayed and wouldn’t arrive until October.

“This was naturally a great disappointment for Huw as the summer was passing by and Huw was unable to get out and do what he enjoys doing so very much, simply because they refused to transport a battery,” said Margaret.

And so Huw and Margaret approached our reporter outlining Huw’s concerns, and an article was published on Monday, August 21.

“And two days later, we had the call telling us that the battery was ready and waiting for us in the store in Carmarthen,” laughed Margaret.

“We picked ourselves up off the floor and drove down on Thursday to pick it up.

"Yes, it’s taken a long time to come, but at least Huw’s got the autumn ahead to get out there and start enjoying his bike again.”

Meanwhile Halfords has apologised to Huw for the delay.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the customer during their recent battery replacement process,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“At Halfords, safety is our top priority, and technical parts such as electric batteries need correct and safe installations due to the nature of the product, which can sometimes take time if delays arise due to part availability.

"The correct battery has now been obtained for the customer and we appreciate their understanding."