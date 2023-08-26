The Climate Matters event, organised by Cardigan Extinction Rebellion, will be held on Saturday, 9 September in the Small World Theatre from 9.30am until 5pm.

Four speakers will look at aspects of climate and environmental change and consider the ways in which those issues can be tackled both locally and nationally.

Organisers Cardigan Extinction Rebellion said the event will highlight local grassroots groups who are already working towards positive change for nature, the climate and stronger, more adaptable communities.

Organiser David Grace said: “Shamefully we are not seeing these changes being clearly led and helped by central government, but many things are happening anyway as people realise that we simply can not continue burning and consuming at the expense of tomorrow.”

There will be groups representing green building, energy, nature, various campaigning groups, community growing and gardening, community fridges, repair cafes, bees, community resilience, and lunch clubs.

Between 11am and 3pm there will be an opportunity to examine various electric bikes.

There will be free seeds, saplings, block printing and badge making. Refreshments will be available with hot food at lunchtime.

The impacts of climate change will be covered by author Jeremy Williams, local garden designer Jake Rayson will talk on gardening in a crisis, and Dr Hazel Beaumont from the University of the West of England will talk on climate science and activism.

Former Ysgol Gyfn Emlyn geography teacher Tim Wright will be linking the local changes being seen in the Teifi Estuary to the global picture.

“Although we can not make the big policy decisions at a grass roots level, we can aim to influence them and we can start to build more supportive, self sustaining networks within our communities.” said organiser Jane Mansfield .

“Change is achieved through lots of small steps; this is a great chance to see some of those small steps in action.”

Entry ot the event is by donation. For further information visit https://xraberteifi.uk/ or call 07787 197630