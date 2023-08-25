The following motorists have been ordered off the roads by magistrates after pleading guilty to driving over the prescribed drug-drive limit:-
Richard Innes, 38, Stop and Call, Goodwick, was caught driving with 92 mcg of Benzoylecgonine in his system (legal limit, 50). He was given a £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
Michal Nowakowski (42), Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, was caught driving with 4.2mcg Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system (legal limit 2). He was given a £80 fine, £85 costs and £32 surcharge.
Both drivers were each disqualified from driving for 12 months by Haverfordwest magisrates earlier this week.
