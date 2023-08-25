The two secondary school aged children did not attend their school between March 29 and June 22 this year, the court heard.

The man, from the Haverfordwest area, cannot be named to protect the identity of his children. He did not attend the hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 24.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The offences were proved in his absence.

He was fined £660 and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £264.