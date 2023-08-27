The court heard that a primary school aged child did not regularly attend school between September 2022 and May this year.

The woman, 33, from the Milford Haven area, cannot be named to protect the identity of her children.

She denied the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, as well as a second charge relating to a second child, also of primary school age, between the same dates.

She was found not guilty of that second charge, but guilty of the first offence.

The mother was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge. She must also pay £170 in costs and a £26 surcharge.