“The person before you today is a broken man, but also one of the most experienced and highly regarded head teachers in South West Wales,” legal representative Jonathan Storey told the Education Workforce Council this week.

“He used that experience to ensure the steady improvement of his own school and of others. He had a vision and as a result, he’s made a substantial, positive impact on education in South Wales."

At a previous hearing, the Education Workforce Council (EWC) heard that between 2014 and 2017, Geraint Bleddyn Davies made 'highly inappropriate' comments to female members of his staff at Ysgol Gymraeg Rhydaman in Ammanford, about their personal family planning arrangements and future pregnancies.

One female teacher said that Mr Davies had asked her to postpone her pregnancy until after the school’s Estyn inspection was carried out, while another stated he had asked her directly when she intended trying for a baby.

He claimed this was for school insurance purposes.

In or around June of the same year, Mr Davies asked a pupil’s mother to keep her child home during an Estyn inspection and to inform the school that he was unwell.

The pupil, who was aged around five-years-old at the time, had specific behavioural and educational needs.

The mother said that Mr Davies’ request made her feel ‘uncomfortable’, however she carried out his instruction.

Mr Davies' behaviour, conceded the panel at their previous hearing, was ‘dishonest and lacked integrity’.

Further concerns were raised by a member of staff who said Mr Davies had given her insufficient notice that he would be observing her lesson.

“I felt intimidated by Mr Davies,” she said. “I felt I was being put down. I felt hopeless and deflated – as if nothing would ever be good enough.”

Geraint Davies was suspended from his role as head teacher in September 2017 and resigned in March 2020.

This week the EWC ‘fitness to practise’ hearing resumed to consider Mr Davies’ mitigation and impose sanctions.

Jonathan Storey stated that at the time of the misconduct, Mr Davies was under extreme pressure, having been asked to support ‘up to six other schools’ in addition to his own at Ysgol Gymraeg Rhydaman.

“The misconduct occurred against very challenging circumstances,” he said.

“The lack of support he had at work from the local authority, the lack of training he received, the lack of line management or performance management as well as the domestic pressures that you’ve been told about in private were considerable.

“On one occasion he confided to someone that he felt overwhelmed and completely burnt out. He didn’t want these extra duties and the increasingly challenging role, but he felt obliged to do them.

“Being a headteacher was exhausting, to the point of complete burn-out, and he crumbled.”

After retiring to consider the mitigation, ERW panel chair Peter Owen said Geraint Davies accepted that he had ‘overstepped the boundaries’.

“He’s demonstrated some regret and remorse…but he was an experienced head teacher and should have been aware, at all times, of the obligations and expectations of him," he said.

"His behaviour impacted on his staff in a negative manner and his actions were deliberate, in the sense that he was not acting under duress and was dishonest and lacking integrity.”

Mr Owen went on to say that Mr Davies’ actions were ‘too serious’ for a reprimand.

“This was not an isolated case, but he was a leader who should have known better," he said.

As a result, Geraint Davies was subjected to a Conditional Registration Order, which will allow him to return to the education profession with conditions.

He is not permitted to work in a school in a leadership or managerial role as a head teacher, deputy head teacher, assistant head teacher or any equivalent role until he registers with the EWC.

He must also work in a school setting, either part or full time, for a minimum of two academic years, before applying for a leadership role.

He must also provide all prospective employers in the education sector with a copy of the EWC’s order decision before accepting employment for the next two years.

The order takes effect from Friday, August 25.