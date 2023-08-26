Emma Calver-Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply both cocaine and cannabis in relation to a major drug supplying operation led by the Leyson family from Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi.

Police raided Pibwr Farm in the early hours of October 27, 2021, and recovered cocaine worth more than £60,000, cannabis worth £15,615, as well as £17,190 in cash and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The items seized were analysed, and the results of which implicated the Leyson family and Andrew Jenkins, while Ritchie Coleman’s DNA also was found.

Officers raided the farm again on November 29 last year and arrested the Leysons and Jenkins.

At the same time as this, officers also raided an address on Vetch Close in Pembroke which Coleman shared with his partner Calver-Roberts.

Prosecutor Ieuan Rees said Coleman admitted there was three cannabis plants in the property, and officers also found a set of digital scales and a wrap of amphetamine.

As Calver-Roberts walked in to the room, Coleman shouted to her to take the rap for the drugs as he was subject to a suspended sentence.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

She wasn’t arrested at the time, but was on March 22 after examination of the phones seized showed her involvement in dealing cannabis and cocaine.

“She said she supplied cannabis but not cocaine,” Mr Rees said.

“She said she did it at Ritchie Coleman’s bidding and to fund her own heroin habit”.

Calver-Roberts went on to accept both charges, while Coleman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as producing cannabis and possessing amphetamine.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Ritchie Coleman admitted being concerned in a conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Jon Tarrant, defending, said many of the texts on the phones appeared to show Coleman specifying details of deals to Calver-Roberts.

Mr Tarrant said Calver-Roberts “fell in to heroin usage” shortly after getting into the “problematic” relationship.

The court heard that following Coleman’s arrest, Calver-Roberts “made a decision that she would rid herself of the habit”.

Judge Catherine Richards said she accepted the argument that Calver-Roberts was working under Coleman.

“You and your partner were in debt and he was under pressure to clear that with the Leysons,” she said.

Calver-Roberts was sentenced to two years for conspiracy to supply cocaine, suspended for two years, and a concurrent suspended sentence of eight months for the cannabis charge.

She must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.