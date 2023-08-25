Dean O’Keefe was stopped by officers on March 25 in order for a routine test to be carried out on his vehicle.

But when officers smelt cannabis coming from inside the car, they carried out a drugs wipe which proved positive.

O’Keefe, 35, of Bulford Close, Johnston, was taken to a police custody suite for further blood tests to be carried out and these confirmed that he had 5.8mcg of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of drug-driving and was legally represented in court by solicitor David Williams.

“This was a routine stop check and there was no evidence of any driving impairment,” he said.

"His partner ended the relationship when he told her of the offence and he’s now going to suffer considerably as a result of the disqualification.”

Mr Williams went on to say that O’Keefe is employed at the First Milk cheese factory in Merlins Bridge.

“He’s recently secured promotion but that’s now going to be lost as a result of the loss of his driving licence,” said Mr Williams.

“So will the opportunity for overtime which is a very useful supplement to his income, as he will no longer be able to drive himself to work.”

O’Keefe was fined £330 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £132 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.