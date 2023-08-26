It’s carnival time in a Pembrokeshire town today with a procession, the Welsh Whisperer, fancy dress, fun, food and games on the carnival field and a lot more.
Fishguard and District Round Table is putting on a fun-filled carnival in Lota Park, Fishguard, today, Saturday, August 26.
For the past few years the carnival has had a theme for it’s fancy dress floats and individuals including movies and Wales/France.
This year however, it is an Anything Goes carnival with no theme for floats and fancy dress.
The Round Table has also offered £100 financial support to the construction of each motorised float and offered to help with logistics.
There is a £250 first prize for the best float as well as cash prizes for fancy dress and a £100 for the best shop window display.
Entertainment includes the ever-popular Welsh Whisperer; four piece rock band Tin Man Revolution; Lowri’s School of Dance; fairground stalls; bouncy castles a barbecue and refreshments.
The carnival procession will leave Goodwick Moor car park at 12.30pm today and travel through Goodwick and Fishguard before arriving at Fishguard’s Lota Park.
